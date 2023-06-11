https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/irans-irgc-runs-successful-test-flight-of-multipurpose-bomber-drone---reports-1111067848.html
Iran's IRGC Runs Successful Test Flight of Multipurpose Bomber Drone - Reports
Iran's IRGC Runs Successful Test Flight of Multipurpose Bomber Drone - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces, on Sunday conduced a successful test flight of
The lightweight drone, created by the IRGC's research and development unit, can carry a 7-kilogram (15.4-pound) bomb and drop the payload flying 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the ground. The device can also simultaneously carry and launch 10 small missiles aimed at different targets. The two-engine unmanned aerial vehicle takes off and lands vertically, which makes it useful to various IRGC units and operable in any terrain, the report said. The new drone meets the IRGC ground force's needs to target terrorist groups in the country's hard-to-reach northwestern and southeastern borders, Tasnim said.
iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces, on Sunday conduced a successful test flight of its multipurpose bomber drone, which was designed, developed and manufactured as part of a project called Arbaeen, a Iranian news agency reported.
, created by the IRGC's research and development unit, can carry a 7-kilogram (15.4-pound) bomb and drop the payload flying 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the ground. The device can also simultaneously carry and launch 10 small missiles aimed at different targets.
takes off and lands vertically, which makes it useful to various IRGC units and operable in any terrain, the report said.
The new drone meets the IRGC ground force's needs to target terrorist groups in the country's hard-to-reach northwestern and southeastern borders, Tasnim said.