Pakistani Prime Minister Says 1st Batch of Russian Oil Delivered to Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the first batch of Russian oil has arrived in Pakistan.
2023-06-11T23:57+0000
The first batch of Russian oil has arrived at the Pakistani port of Karachi and will be unloaded on June 12, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.The prime minister added that this was "the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan," which marked the beginning of a new relationship between Islamabad and Moscow.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In late March, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian and Pakistani companies were working on the issue of Russian oil supplies. In particular, they reached preliminary agreements on the oil price and discussed the shipment of a pilot batch of oil.
The first batch of Russian oil has arrived at the Pakistani port of Karachi and will be unloaded on June 12, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.
"I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow," Sharif said on Twitter, adding that the country is moving towards "prosperity, economic growth and energy security and affordability."
The prime minister added that this was "the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan," which marked the beginning of a new relationship between Islamabad and Moscow.