https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/pakistani-prime-minister-says-1st-batch-of-russian-oil-delivered-to-pakistan-1111070016.html

Pakistani Prime Minister Says 1st Batch of Russian Oil Delivered to Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Says 1st Batch of Russian Oil Delivered to Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the first batch of Russian oil has arrived in Pakistan.

2023-06-11T23:57+0000

2023-06-11T23:57+0000

2023-06-11T23:57+0000

russia

shehbaz sharif

pakistan

russia

russian foreign ministry

karachi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102793799_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e57979d02ddf85f354cf64eb3d21d9.jpg

The first batch of Russian oil has arrived at the Pakistani port of Karachi and will be unloaded on June 12, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.The prime minister added that this was "the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan," which marked the beginning of a new relationship between Islamabad and Moscow.

pakistan

russia

karachi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian oil sales, pakistan energy, oil, cost, karachi