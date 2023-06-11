International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Returns 94 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 94 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Russia has negotiated the release of 94 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On June 11 this year, as a result of negotiations, 94 Russian soldiers, who had been held captive in mortal danger, were returned from Kiev-controlled territory," the ministry said. The rescued soldiers would be taken to the defense ministry's medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation, the statement read. All of them are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
16:28 GMT 11.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has negotiated the release of 94 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On June 11 this year, as a result of negotiations, 94 Russian soldiers, who had been held captive in mortal danger, were returned from Kiev-controlled territory," the ministry said.
The rescued soldiers would be taken to the defense ministry's medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation, the statement read. All of them are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
