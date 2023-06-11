https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/russia-returns-94-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity---defense-ministry-1111067698.html

Russia Returns 94 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 94 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Russia has negotiated the release of 94 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-06-11T16:28+0000

2023-06-11T16:28+0000

2023-06-11T16:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

prisoner swap

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg

"On June 11 this year, as a result of negotiations, 94 Russian soldiers, who had been held captive in mortal danger, were returned from Kiev-controlled territory," the ministry said. The rescued soldiers would be taken to the defense ministry's medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation, the statement read. All of them are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, russian soldiers, soldiers returned from cptivity