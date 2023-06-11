https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/serbian-tennis-star-djokovic-wins-record-23rd-mens-grand-slam-title-1111068810.html

Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title

Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Spain's Rafael Nadal, after he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open final on Sunday.

2023-06-11T17:12+0000

2023-06-11T17:12+0000

2023-06-11T18:30+0000

beyond politics

novak djokovic

rafael nadal

serbia

sport

tennis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:521:2674:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_0da46baf270dcd7f505d81209e4f0a11.jpg

The 36-year-old Serbian player secured his third French Open title, with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in a game lasting 3 hours and 13 minutes. Nadal congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, saying that "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about." The Spanish player pulled out of the French Open because of a hip injury. Djokovic has under his belt three French Open titles, ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles. In women’s tennis, Australia’s Margaret Court boasts the record number of Grand Slam victories, 24, 13 of which she claimed before the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams, who in women's tennis has managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220531/why-rafael-nadal-vs-novak-djokovic-french-open-clash-is-the-most-important-match-in-tennis-history-1095889813.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

novak djokovic, grand slam title, rafael nadal, sports, tennis