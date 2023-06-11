International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/serbian-tennis-star-djokovic-wins-record-23rd-mens-grand-slam-title-1111068810.html
Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title
Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Spain's Rafael Nadal, after he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open final on Sunday.
2023-06-11T17:12+0000
2023-06-11T18:30+0000
beyond politics
novak djokovic
rafael nadal
serbia
sport
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:521:2674:2025_1920x0_80_0_0_0da46baf270dcd7f505d81209e4f0a11.jpg
The 36-year-old Serbian player secured his third French Open title, with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in a game lasting 3 hours and 13 minutes. Nadal congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, saying that "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about." The Spanish player pulled out of the French Open because of a hip injury. Djokovic has under his belt three French Open titles, ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles. In women’s tennis, Australia’s Margaret Court boasts the record number of Grand Slam victories, 24, 13 of which she claimed before the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams, who in women's tennis has managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220531/why-rafael-nadal-vs-novak-djokovic-french-open-clash-is-the-most-important-match-in-tennis-history-1095889813.html
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104205592_0:42:2674:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2b2b51b68a8131850fd18307e8f3d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, grand slam title, rafael nadal, sports, tennis
novak djokovic, grand slam title, rafael nadal, sports, tennis

Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title

17:12 GMT 11.06.2023 (Updated: 18:30 GMT 11.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Stas FilippovSerbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory in the ATP 500 Astana Open tennis tournament final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory in the ATP 500 Astana Open tennis tournament final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
© AP Photo / Stas Filippov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Spain's Rafael Nadal, after he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open final on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Serbian player secured his third French Open title, with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in a game lasting 3 hours and 13 minutes.
Nadal congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, saying that "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about." The Spanish player pulled out of the French Open because of a hip injury.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) and Spain's Rafael Nadal shake hands at the end of their men's singles semi-final tennis match on Day 13 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Why Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open Clash is the 'Most Important Match in Tennis History'
31 May 2022, 09:19 GMT
Djokovic has under his belt three French Open titles, ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles.
In women’s tennis, Australia’s Margaret Court boasts the record number of Grand Slam victories, 24, 13 of which she claimed before the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams, who in women's tennis has managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала