Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Men's Grand Slam Title

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Spain's Rafael Nadal, after he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open final on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Serbian player secured his third French Open title, with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in a game lasting 3 hours and 13 minutes. Nadal congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, saying that "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about." The Spanish player pulled out of the French Open because of a hip injury. Djokovic has under his belt three French Open titles, ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles. In women’s tennis, Australia’s Margaret Court boasts the record number of Grand Slam victories, 24, 13 of which she claimed before the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams, who in women's tennis has managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Spain's Rafael Nadal, after he beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open final on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Serbian player
secured his third French Open title, with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in a game lasting 3 hours and 13 minutes.
Nadal
congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, saying that "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about." The Spanish player pulled out of the French Open because of a hip injury.
Djokovic has under his belt three French Open titles, ten Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles.
In women’s tennis, Australia’s Margaret Court boasts the record number of Grand Slam victories, 24, 13 of which she claimed before the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams, who in women's tennis has managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles.