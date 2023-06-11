https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/us-journalist-hersh-declines-to-speculate-on-culprit-of-kakhovka-dam-breach-1111069888.html

US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach

US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach

Journalist Seymour Hersh declined to point to a suspect on who blew up the Novaya Kakhovka dam, though he did hint that he has an opinion.

Hersh noted that he has some thoughts on the matter, but decided to keep them to himself for now. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population. The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

