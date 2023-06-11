https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/us-journalist-hersh-declines-to-speculate-on-culprit-of-kakhovka-dam-breach-1111069888.html
US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach
US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach
Journalist Seymour Hersh declined to point to a suspect on who blew up the Novaya Kakhovka dam, though he did hint that he has an opinion.
2023-06-11T21:59+0000
2023-06-11T21:59+0000
2023-06-11T21:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kherson
seymour hersh
dnepr
attack on novaya kakhovka dam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg
Hersh noted that he has some thoughts on the matter, but decided to keep them to himself for now. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population. The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/ukraines-counteroffensive-wont-bring-any-good-to-kiev-us-or-nato---seymour-hersh-1111069747.html
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecd30dec885f83aee4095d14357be6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kakhovka dam, novaya kakhovka, seymour hersh, hydroelectric power plant
kakhovka dam, novaya kakhovka, seymour hersh, hydroelectric power plant
US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach
MOSCOW, June 12 (Sputnik) - US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on Sunday declined to make any speculations as to who was responsible for damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Hersh noted that he has some thoughts on the matter, but decided to keep them to himself for now.
"I'm not ready to talk about it [the Novaya Kakhovka dam]. I mean, I have an idea and I think I know what happened, but I don't want to tell you right now. That's all, that's for me to write," Hersh said in an interview with talk show host George Galloway.
The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.
The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.