Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach
US Journalist Hersh Declines to Speculate on Culprit of Kakhovka Dam Breach
Journalist Seymour Hersh declined to point to a suspect on who blew up the Novaya Kakhovka dam, though he did hint that he has an opinion.
Hersh noted that he has some thoughts on the matter, but decided to keep them to himself for now. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population. The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.
21:59 GMT 11.06.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaStreets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight.
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight.
MOSCOW, June 12 (Sputnik) - US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on Sunday declined to make any speculations as to who was responsible for damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Hersh noted that he has some thoughts on the matter, but decided to keep them to himself for now.
"I'm not ready to talk about it [the Novaya Kakhovka dam]. I mean, I have an idea and I think I know what happened, but I don't want to tell you right now. That's all, that's for me to write," Hersh said in an interview with talk show host George Galloway.
The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.
The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.
