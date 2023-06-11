https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-airmen-descend-from-the-skies-1111062624.html
Watch Russian Airmen Descend From the Skies
Watch Russian Airmen Descend From the Skies
Airborne forces are known in Russia as desant and traditionally wear a blue beret inspiring awe in Russian allies.
2023-06-11T12:32+0000
2023-06-11T12:32+0000
2023-06-11T12:32+0000
military
russia
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
il-76
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111062763_0:0:935:526_1920x0_80_0_0_afbcf895e8419635fd85716a9945b007.png
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows roughly 200 airmen of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Unit landing in the Kostroma region. For 150 troops, this landing was their inaugural parachute jump from the heavy military transport aircraft – the Il-76MD. After successful landing, the personnel assembled and worked out tactical tasks to capture the objects of a mock enemy. The Il-76MD is a multi-purpose strategic airlifter created by Ilyushin Design Bureau. It can also be used for civil purposes – for instance, to deliver heavy cargo to remote areas, including machinery. The plane is also widely used to fight wildfires.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111062763_116:0:849:550_1920x0_80_0_0_c07acc9cfa14a95bee8c11ac02858884.png
More than 200 servicemen of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne unit landed in the Kostroma region
More than 200 servicemen of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne unit landed in the Kostroma region
2023-06-11T12:32+0000
true
PT0M35S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian airborne forces, russian airborne troops, russian military
russia, russian airborne forces, russian airborne troops, russian military
Watch Russian Airmen Descend From the Skies
The Russian Airborne Force is always ready for military operations and continues to train in any circumstances. Due to regular exercises, the troops have repeatedly proved themselves during the special operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows roughly 200 airmen of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Unit landing in the Kostroma region
. For 150 troops, this landing was their inaugural parachute jump from the heavy military transport aircraft – the Il-76MD.
After successful landing, the personnel assembled and worked out tactical tasks to capture the objects of a mock enemy.
The Il-76MD is a multi-purpose strategic airlifter created by Ilyushin Design Bureau. It can also be used for civil purposes – for instance, to deliver heavy cargo to remote areas
, including machinery. The plane is also widely used to fight wildfires
.