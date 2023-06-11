https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-airmen-descend-from-the-skies-1111062624.html

Watch Russian Airmen Descend From the Skies

Airborne forces are known in Russia as desant and traditionally wear a blue beret inspiring awe in Russian allies.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows roughly 200 airmen of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Unit landing in the Kostroma region. For 150 troops, this landing was their inaugural parachute jump from the heavy military transport aircraft – the Il-76MD. After successful landing, the personnel assembled and worked out tactical tasks to capture the objects of a mock enemy. The Il-76MD is a multi-purpose strategic airlifter created by Ilyushin Design Bureau. It can also be used for civil purposes – for instance, to deliver heavy cargo to remote areas, including machinery. The plane is also widely used to fight wildfires.

