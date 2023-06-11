https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-1111064615.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold

Russia is actively using loitering munition en course of special military operation for it is capable of selective targeting and allows to carry out high-precision strikes.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a fortified outpost in the South Donetsk direction with loitering munition – a projectile more commonly known as a kamikaze drone.By definition, this weaponry can loiter – passively wait – for a target and immediately attack once it is located. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they don`t survive the attack due to the built-in warhead.

