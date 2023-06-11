https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-1111064615.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
Russia is actively using loitering munition en course of special military operation for it is capable of selective targeting and allows to carry out high-precision strikes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a fortified outpost in the South Donetsk direction with loitering munition – a projectile more commonly known as a kamikaze drone.By definition, this weaponry can loiter – passively wait – for a target and immediately attack once it is located. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they don`t survive the attack due to the built-in warhead.
Footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian stronghold in the South Donetsk direction
Footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian stronghold in the South Donetsk direction
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
