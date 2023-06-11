International
2023-06-11
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
Russia is actively using loitering munition en course of special military operation for it is capable of selective targeting and allows to carry out high-precision strikes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a fortified outpost in the South Donetsk direction with loitering munition – a projectile more commonly known as a kamikaze drone.By definition, this weaponry can loiter – passively wait – for a target and immediately attack once it is located. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they don`t survive the attack due to the built-in warhead.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold

13:42 GMT 11.06.2023
© Sputnik
Russia is actively using loitering munitions as part of the special military operation due to its capability to target selectively and carry out high-precision strikes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a fortified outpost in the South Donetsk direction with loitering munition – a projectile more commonly known as a kamikaze drone.
By definition, this weaponry can loiter – passively wait – for a target and immediately attack once it is located. However, they are called kamikaze drones for a reason – they don`t survive the attack due to the built-in warhead.
