Watch Russian Warship Fight Off Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack
Having suffered setbacks during its “counteroffensive” on land, the regime in Kiev likewise failed to achieve success in its latest endeavors at sea.
A new video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack the Priazovye, an intelligence-gathering vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.The Ukrainian attack force consisted of six small and fast unmanned vessels that attempted to quickly close the distance with Priazovye but were destroyed by the ship’s automatic cannons.The attack occurred about 300 kilometers southeast of the Russian port of Sevastopol. The Russian vessel sustained no damage during the incident.
A new video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack the Priazovye, an intelligence-gathering vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet
.
The Ukrainian attack force consisted of six small and fast unmanned vessels that attempted to quickly close the distance with Priazovye but were destroyed by the ship’s automatic cannons.
The attack occurred about 300 kilometers southeast of the Russian port of Sevastopol. The Russian vessel sustained no damage during the incident.