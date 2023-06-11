https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/watch-russian-warship-fight-off-ukrainian-naval-drone-attack-1111067574.html

Watch Russian Warship Fight Off Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack

Watch Russian Warship Fight Off Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack

Having suffered setbacks during its “counteroffensive” on land, the regime in Kiev likewise failed to achieve success in its latest endeavors at sea.

2023-06-11T16:43+0000

2023-06-11T16:43+0000

2023-06-11T16:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

black sea

russian black sea fleet

attack

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067257_0:1:1095:616_1920x0_80_0_0_68dd8b480bd5f3d45a013ecaf0af5390.jpg

A new video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack the Priazovye, an intelligence-gathering vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.The Ukrainian attack force consisted of six small and fast unmanned vessels that attempted to quickly close the distance with Priazovye but were destroyed by the ship’s automatic cannons.The attack occurred about 300 kilometers southeast of the Russian port of Sevastopol. The Russian vessel sustained no damage during the incident.

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

'Priazovye' of Russia's Black Sea Fleet repels an attack from Ukrainian unmanned high-speed boats 'Priazovye' of Russia's Black Sea Fleet repels an attack from Ukrainian unmanned high-speed boats 2023-06-11T16:43+0000 true PT0M17S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, russia's black sea fleet, ukrainian uavs, ukrainian drones, ukrainian unmanned boats