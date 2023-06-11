International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Warship Fight Off Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack
Having suffered setbacks during its “counteroffensive” on land, the regime in Kiev likewise failed to achieve success in its latest endeavors at sea.
A new video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to attack the Priazovye, an intelligence-gathering vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.The Ukrainian attack force consisted of six small and fast unmanned vessels that attempted to quickly close the distance with Priazovye but were destroyed by the ship’s automatic cannons.The attack occurred about 300 kilometers southeast of the Russian port of Sevastopol. The Russian vessel sustained no damage during the incident.
16:43 GMT 11.06.2023
Andrei Dergalin
