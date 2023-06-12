https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/armenian-exports-to-russia-up-by-187-in-2022-1111088430.html

Armenian Exports to Russia Up by 187% in 2022

Armenian exports to Russia grew by 187% in 2022 year-on-year, with the main share accounted for by re-export of foreign goods, Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said on Monday.

economy

russia

armenia

exports

At the same time, Hovhannisyan specified that the increase had been primarily driven by re-export of foreign goods, while exports of Armenia's domestic products had made a contribution of 47 percentage points to the growth. In January, the Armenian authorities said the country's foreign trade had surged by 68.6% and reached $14.12 billion in 2022 year-on-year. Exports amounted to $5.36 billion, a 77.7% increase from 2021, and imports totaled $8.76 billion, a 63.5% increase.

