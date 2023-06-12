International
Bus Crash in Australia's Southeast Claims Lives of 10 People, 11 More Injured
Bus Crash in Australia’s Southeast Claims Lives of 10 People, 11 More Injured
At least ten people have been killed and 11 others injured in a bus crash in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales, state police said on Sunday.
Emergency services continue to work at the scene, the statement noted, adding that a 58-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital under police guard "for mandatory testing and assessment." An investigation has been launched, the statement read.
Bus Crash in Australia's Southeast Claims Lives of 10 People, 11 More Injured

