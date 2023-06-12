https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/bus-crash-in-australias-southeast-claims-lives-of-10-people-11-more-injured-1111072141.html

Bus Crash in Australia’s Southeast Claims Lives of 10 People, 11 More Injured

At least ten people have been killed and 11 others injured in a bus crash in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales, state police said on Sunday.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, the statement noted, adding that a 58-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital under police guard "for mandatory testing and assessment." An investigation has been launched, the statement read.

