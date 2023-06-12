https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/dead-hearts-could-be-reanimated-and-transplanted-scientists-claim-1111088107.html

'Dead' Hearts Could Be 'Reanimated' and Transplanted, Scientists Claim

'Dead' Hearts Could Be 'Reanimated' and Transplanted, Scientists Claim

The researchers’ findings show “the potential to increase fairness and equity in heart transplantation, allowing more persons with heart failure to have access to this lifesaving therapy,” according to a transplant cardiologist who was not involved in the study.

2023-06-12T15:26+0000

2023-06-12T15:26+0000

2023-06-12T15:26+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

heart transplant

donor

research

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100392559_0:0:821:461_1920x0_80_0_0_2e8aed7db1a64ec56b9016f57146bd66.png

The majority of heart transplants today come from donors who are brain-dead but whose hearts still beat. However, a group of researchers has suggested that hearts from people who suffered a circulatory death (i.e. whose heart stopped beating) could also be used for transplantation.While doctors may be wary of hearts donated after circulatory death due to concerns that this delicate organ might have sustained damage during the time it was deprived of oxygen, the researchers argued that such hearts can be kept on “life support” via a special machine until transplantation.The research involved 180 people at various US hospitals: half of these patients received heart transplants from brain-dead donors while the other half got heart transplants donated after circulatory death.Commenting on this development, transplant cardiologist Dr. Nancy Sweitzer from Washington University in St. Louis, who was not involved in this study, told one media outlet that the researchers’ findings show “the potential to increase fairness and equity in heart transplantation, allowing more persons with heart failure to have access to this lifesaving therapy.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/miracle-pills-to-fight-zombie-cells-tech-gurus-lavish-funds-on-longevity-studies--1110484977.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

heart transplantation, organ transplantation