EU Envoys to Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package on June 14

The EU permanent representatives’ committee will meet in Brussels on June 14 to discuss the 11th package of sanctions targeting Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the provisional agenda shows.
The notice of meeting, dated June 9, lists two sanctions-related items as being under preparation for adoption: "Council Decision and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" and "Council Decision, Implementing Regulation and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine." An EU source confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that the sanctions package was still in the preliminary stage of the adoption process. The source declined to comment on Sweden’s proposal to finalize the sanctions by the next EU summit in Brussels, scheduled for June 29-30. The new restrictions will reportedly target mechanisms for avoiding the already enacted sanctions, including through third countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in May that secondary sanctions on third parties were a "delicate issue."
12:11 GMT 12.06.2023 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 12.06.2023)
The notice of meeting, dated June 9, lists two sanctions-related items as being under preparation for adoption: "Council Decision and Regulation concerning restrictive measures
in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" and "Council Decision, Implementing Regulation and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."
An EU source confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that the sanctions package
was still in the preliminary stage of the adoption process. The source declined to comment on Sweden’s proposal to finalize the sanctions by the next EU summit in Brussels, scheduled for June 29-30.
The new restrictions will reportedly target mechanisms for avoiding the already enacted sanctions, including through third countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in May that secondary sanctions on third parties were a "delicate issue."