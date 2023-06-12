https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/eu-envoys-to-discuss-11th-russia-sanctions-package-on-june-14-1111092882.html

EU Envoys to Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package on June 14

EU Envoys to Discuss 11th Russia Sanctions Package on June 14

The EU permanent representatives’ committee will meet in Brussels on June 14 to discuss the 11th package of sanctions targeting Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the provisional agenda shows.

2023-06-12T12:11+0000

2023-06-12T12:11+0000

2023-06-12T17:22+0000

economy

josep borrell

russia

ukraine

brussels

european union (eu)

sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104360/61/1043606140_0:180:3432:2111_1920x0_80_0_0_36fd6e8ff95d09a6ae310efa211d723c.jpg

The notice of meeting, dated June 9, lists two sanctions-related items as being under preparation for adoption: "Council Decision and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" and "Council Decision, Implementing Regulation and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine." An EU source confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that the sanctions package was still in the preliminary stage of the adoption process. The source declined to comment on Sweden’s proposal to finalize the sanctions by the next EU summit in Brussels, scheduled for June 29-30. The new restrictions will reportedly target mechanisms for avoiding the already enacted sanctions, including through third countries. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in May that secondary sanctions on third parties were a "delicate issue."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/eu-fails-to-agree-new-sanctions-against-russia-as-economic-pinch-takes-toll-1111005947.html

russia

ukraine

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union (eu), eu sanctions, eu sanctions against russia, anti-russian sanctions, 11 package of sanctions