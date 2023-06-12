International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/japan-to-continue-providing-assistance-to-ukraine-in-demining-reconstruction-1111083689.html
Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction
Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction
Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
2023-06-12T09:59+0000
2023-06-12T12:10+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
japan
russia-nato showdown
fumio kishida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109547437_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c846861a3e485d2b351794f01baccca.jpg
The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added. In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian militants will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230130/japanese-pm-kishida-urged-to-hold-early-elections-ahead-of-record-defense-tax-rise-1106814457.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109547437_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bca23b988e1600a2c3d212d121183aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, japan, japanese militarism
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, japan, japanese militarism

Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction

09:59 GMT 12.06.2023 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 12.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Kiyoshi OtaJapan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo March 16, 2023.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo March 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© AP Photo / Kiyoshi Ota
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
"Japan has already pledged $7.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries. In addition, Japan provides comprehensive assistance in various areas, including the provision of equipment for defense ... We will use the experience and knowledge of Japan in such areas as mine clearance, debris removal, restoration of life support, including in the field of energy, agriculture," Kishida said.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo on December 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
Asia
Japanese PM Kishida Urged to Hold Early Elections Ahead of Record Defense Tax Rise
30 January, 11:10 GMT
The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added.
In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian militants will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала