Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction
Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added. In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian militants will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
"Japan has already pledged $7.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries. In addition, Japan provides comprehensive assistance in various areas, including the provision of equipment for defense ... We will use the experience and knowledge of Japan in such areas as mine clearance, debris removal, restoration of life support, including in the field of energy, agriculture," Kishida said.
The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added.
In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine
, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian militants will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.