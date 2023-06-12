https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/japan-to-continue-providing-assistance-to-ukraine-in-demining-reconstruction-1111083689.html

Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction

Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added. In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian militants will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.

