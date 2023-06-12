https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/kiev-shelling-places-hosting-people-evacuated-from-kakhovka-hpp-zone---russian-official-1111080176.html

Kiev Shelling Places Hosting People Evacuated From Kakhovka HPP Zone - Russian Official

Ukraine is shelling places of accommodation of people evacuated from the flood zone of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), despite the fact that there is no military there, Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Monday.

"Today, volunteers are involved in helping people caught in the flood after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian armed forces ... [Ukrainian troops] are constantly shelling the evacuation sites," Kirienko told reporters, adding that "there is no military ... not a single piece of military equipment."The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.The Novaya Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

