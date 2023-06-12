https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/live-outside-the-hospital-where-italian-ex-pm-silvio-berlusconi-died-1111075067.html

Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died

He served as prime minister for almost fifteen years and was the leader of the Forza Italia Party. 12.06.2023, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where prominent Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi died today aged 86. Berlusconi was hospitalized on Friday afternoon, just three weeks after he finished chemotherapy treatment. The former prime minister was reportedly suffering from leukemia.The politician's doctors previously stated that he was in a relatively good condition and his admittance to hospital was no reason for concern. Berlusconi was a prominent Italian politician and shrewd businessman who started as the founder of the Mediaset broadcasting company.

