Scheduled Work on TurkStream Completed, Gas Transportation Resumed — Gazprom

Scheduled maintenance work on the TurkStream gas pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkiye through the Black Sea, has been completed, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday, adding that gas transportation resumed.

"Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline — planned for the period from June 5-12 — has been completed. Gas transportation resumed today," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.

