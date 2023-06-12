International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/scheduled-work-on-turkstream-completed-gas-transportation-resumed--gazprom-1111085170.html
Scheduled Work on TurkStream Completed, Gas Transportation Resumed — Gazprom
Scheduled Work on TurkStream Completed, Gas Transportation Resumed — Gazprom
Scheduled maintenance work on the TurkStream gas pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkiye through the Black Sea, has been completed, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday, adding that gas transportation resumed.
2023-06-12T12:33+0000
2023-06-12T12:33+0000
economy
russia
turkiye
turkstream
gazprom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105582/63/1055826342_0:71:1350:830_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5d9f28ef5124345e4bd293f0d2643a.jpg
"Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline — planned for the period from June 5-12 — has been completed. Gas transportation resumed today," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105582/63/1055826342_74:0:1274:900_1920x0_80_0_0_539a3f5f0d34d5079e6c84b2710674db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, russia, turkiye, gazprom, turkstream
economy, russia, turkiye, gazprom, turkstream

Scheduled Work on TurkStream Completed, Gas Transportation Resumed — Gazprom

12:33 GMT 12.06.2023
© Photo : turkstream.info / Welding operations for the construction of the Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline
Welding operations for the construction of the Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© Photo : turkstream.info /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scheduled maintenance work on the TurkStream gas pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkiye through the Black Sea, has been completed, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday, adding that gas transportation resumed.
"Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline — planned for the period from June 5-12 — has been completed. Gas transportation resumed today," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала