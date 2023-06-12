https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/video-major-us-highway-collapses-following-tanker-fire-1111070426.html

VIDEO: Major US Highway Collapses Following Tanker Fire

I-95, a major interstate in the United States, collapsed on Sunday, likely causing delays for commuters and cargo trucks for weeks.

A major section of the main north-south highway used by Americans transiting the East Coast has been closed indefinitely after a fire involving a gasoline tanker truck caused a bridge to collapse.Footage posted to social media Sunday showed the affected sections of the road were completely empty after the northbound lanes collapsed entirely. Though they haven’t buckled yet, the southbound lanes were also “compromised” by heat from the fire, according to Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department.Bowmer said that explosions are continuing to occur underneath the impact zone due to either runoff from efforts to douse the fire or broken gas lines. Local officials are already advising drivers to steer clear.According to data from the Department of Transportation, I-95 is the country's most-used highway in terms of vehicle miles, so there could be serious impacts for the companies which rely on the road to distribute their goods and the millions who use it to commute to work.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was monitoring the situation and keeping in touch with both the governor’s office and the Federal Highway Administration to offer “help with recovery and reconstruction.”The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday that it’s conducting a joint investigation into the incident alongside the Pennsylvania State Police.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Joe Biden was briefed on the collapse as well. Officials are currently working to provide assistance to local and state authorities, she said.

