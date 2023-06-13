International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/binance-says-secs-request-to-freeze-assets-could-bring-its-operations-to-halt-1111112888.html
Binance Says SEC's Request to Freeze Assets Could Bring Its Operations to Halt
Binance Says SEC's Request to Freeze Assets Could Bring Its Operations to Halt
Binance's US division has filed a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) over the request to freeze its assets, saying it could lead to the termination of the exchange's operations.
2023-06-13T13:01+0000
2023-06-13T13:01+0000
economy
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
binance
lawsuit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107710/97/1077109747_0:53:2048:1205_1920x0_80_0_0_b256e11ccb09fe37ac17292694ac0886.jpg
"Binance.US has responded to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) request to freeze its funds, arguing that such action could potentially lead to the termination of its operations," the crypto exchange said, adding that its court filing comes shortly before the hearing to emphasize the urgency of the matter. Binance has expressed concerns over the potential consequences of the SEC's decision, including negative effect on its business activities. A fair and thorough assessment of the situation is needed before any decisions are made, it said. On June 5, the SEC accused Binance of defrauding investors and concealing information about its operations. The complaint said that the exchange had secretly sent billions of dollars to a separate company, controlled by Binance's founder, Changpeng Zhao. Zhao, who lives in Dubai, dismissed the SEC’s charges on Twitter as untrue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/binance-exchange-halts-us-dollar-use-as-banks-plan-blocking-in-wake-of-sec-lawsuit-1111033063.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107710/97/1077109747_186:0:1863:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_3f144549ce67e2b6231f1a4bf98d96d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
binance's us division, us securities and exchange commission's, lawsuit, termination of the exchange's operations
binance's us division, us securities and exchange commission's, lawsuit, termination of the exchange's operations

Binance Says SEC's Request to Freeze Assets Could Bring Its Operations to Halt

13:01 GMT 13.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Man holding magnifying glass over Binance logoMan holding magnifying glass over Binance logo
Man holding magnifying glass over Binance logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Man holding magnifying glass over Binance logo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Binance's US division has filed a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) over the request to freeze its assets, saying it could lead to the termination of the exchange's operations.
"Binance.US has responded to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) request to freeze its funds, arguing that such action could potentially lead to the termination of its operations," the crypto exchange said, adding that its court filing comes shortly before the hearing to emphasize the urgency of the matter.
Binance has expressed concerns over the potential consequences of the SEC's decision, including negative effect on its business activities. A fair and thorough assessment of the situation is needed before any decisions are made, it said.
An illustration picture taken in London on May 8, 2022, shows a gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency Tether (USDT) coin arranged beside a screen displaying US dollar notes. - Tether (USDT) is an Ethereum token known as a stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the US dollar, and is currently the largest stablecoin with a market value of USD 83 billion dollars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
Americas
Binance Exchange Halts US Dollar Use as Banks Plan Blocking in Wake of SEC Lawsuit
9 June, 18:01 GMT
On June 5, the SEC accused Binance of defrauding investors and concealing information about its operations. The complaint said that the exchange had secretly sent billions of dollars to a separate company, controlled by Binance's founder, Changpeng Zhao. Zhao, who lives in Dubai, dismissed the SEC’s charges on Twitter as untrue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала