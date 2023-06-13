https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/elon-musk-says-leopard-2-tanks-easily-destroyed-by-anti-tank-weapons-landmines-1111103514.html
Elon Musk Says Leopard 2 Tanks 'Easily Destroyed' By Anti-Tank Weapons, Landmines
The founder and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk said that German Leopard 2 tanks are vulnerable to mines and anti-tank weapons.
The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that German Leopard 2 tanks are vulnerable to mines and anti-tank weapons.He suggested that there should either be a lot of tanks or none at all. Here, Musk chimed in on a post by a social network user nicknamed Wall Street Silver, who noted that Ukrainian servicemen were poorly trained to properly use the tanks supplied by the West, and it's "probably a wasted effort to send more unless changes are made."Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian armed forces lost four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.
Western countries have been feeding Kiev various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.
The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that German Leopard 2 tanks
are vulnerable to mines and anti-tank weapons.
"Small numbers of tanks are easily destroyed by anti-tank weapons and landmines," Musk replied to a Twitter user who wrote about Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Andrei Melnyk, demanding that Germany supply more Leopard 2 tanks.
He suggested that there should either be a lot of tanks or none at all. Here, Musk chimed in on a post by a social network user nicknamed Wall Street Silver, who noted that Ukrainian servicemen were poorly trained to properly use the tanks supplied by the West, and it's "probably a wasted effort to send more unless changes are made."
Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian armed forces lost four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.