Elon Musk Says Leopard 2 Tanks 'Easily Destroyed' By Anti-Tank Weapons, Landmines

The founder and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk said that German Leopard 2 tanks are vulnerable to mines and anti-tank weapons.

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that German Leopard 2 tanks are vulnerable to mines and anti-tank weapons.He suggested that there should either be a lot of tanks or none at all. Here, Musk chimed in on a post by a social network user nicknamed Wall Street Silver, who noted that Ukrainian servicemen were poorly trained to properly use the tanks supplied by the West, and it's "probably a wasted effort to send more unless changes are made."Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian armed forces lost four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.

