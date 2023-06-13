https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/employees-who-work-with-ai-more-likely-to-experience-loneliness-drinking---study--1111098650.html

Employees Who Work With AI More Likely to Experience Loneliness, Drinking - Study

Employees Who Work With AI More Likely to Experience Loneliness, Drinking - Study

Employees who work with AI are more likely to experience feelings of loneliness, are more likely to drink, and can also experience insomnia, according to a new study.

2023-06-13T01:47+0000

2023-06-13T01:47+0000

2023-06-13T01:46+0000

beyond politics

study

mental health

mental health issues

artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence (ai)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080290191_416:0:1616:675_1920x0_80_0_0_51ef4742040a93ff3ab674fce1642147.jpg

New findings detailed that AI, which is typically used in marketing, finance and manufacturing, have the potential to wreak havoc on employees’ personal lives. Researchers looked at employees in the US, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia, including 166 engineers at a Taiwanese biomedical company who were surveyed over three weeks about their feelings of loneliness, attachment anxiety and sense of belonging.Officials found that those who work frequently with AI systems were more likely to drink alcohol after work, struggle to sleep, and experience feelings of loneliness. Findings also revealed that some employees were more likely to offer help to their coworkers, which may be caused by a need for social contact.“The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees,” Dr. Pok Man Tang, a researcher at the University of Georgia, said in a statement.The researchers found that working with AI could affect those prone to anxiety and insecurity about social relationships more deeply (whether positive or negative) than those working with AI who are not prone to attachment anxiety.“Mindfulness programs and other positive interventions also might help relieve loneliness,” Tang continues. “AI will keep expanding so we need to act now to lessen the potentially damaging effects for people who work with these systems.”Tang has suggested that tech companies could try giving AI systems more human-like voices, and try and incorporate more opportunities for employees to socialize outside of AI-based work tasks.The findings were published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

artificial intelligence, ai, study, mental health, loneliness, insomnia, binge drinking