International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/japan-approves-1st-national-strategy-on-space-security---reports-1111103174.html
Japan Approves 1st National Strategy on Space Security - Reports
Japan Approves 1st National Strategy on Space Security - Reports
The Japanese government has adopted the country's first blueprint on space policy, which provides for the expanded sustainable and safe use of space in the interests of national security, as well as the creation of conditions for the active development of the space industry, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
2023-06-13T07:15+0000
2023-06-13T07:15+0000
beyond politics
fumio kishida
japan
joint space operations center
japanese defense ministry
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104784/98/1047849849_0:208:2700:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_ce99c827067b21bbc70b129c873ad85e.jpg
Under the Space Security Initiative, adopted at the Space Development Strategy Headquarters' meeting chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan plans to join the US-led Joint Space Operations Center, which also includes the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, to boost its capabilities to deter increasing threats in space, media reported. Tokyo also aims to enhance data gathering with small satellite chains and boost collaboration between the Japanese Defense Ministry and the Aerospace Exploration Agency, as well as Japan's cooperation with the United States and other nations in order to strengthen the efficiency of countermeasures and establish global rules on space use, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221125/japanese-space-research-team-fakes-data-in-test-simulating-life-on-space-station-jaxa-1104680183.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104784/98/1047849849_62:0:2639:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_5637d177ca5205fc321978b367f98398.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space policy, japanese government, space industry
space policy, japanese government, space industry

Japan Approves 1st National Strategy on Space Security - Reports

07:15 GMT 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIJI PRESSJapan's H-2A rocket, carrying a Himawari-9 weather satellite, is launched at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on November 2, 2016
Japan's H-2A rocket, carrying a Himawari-9 weather satellite, is launched at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on November 2, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIJI PRESS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has adopted the country's first blueprint on space policy, which provides for the expanded sustainable and safe use of space in the interests of national security, as well as the creation of conditions for the active development of the space industry, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
Under the Space Security Initiative, adopted at the Space Development Strategy Headquarters' meeting chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan plans to join the US-led Joint Space Operations Center, which also includes the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, to boost its capabilities to deter increasing threats in space, media reported.
Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
World
Japanese Space Research Team Fakes Data in Test Simulating Life on Space Station: JAXA
25 November 2022, 09:10 GMT
Tokyo also aims to enhance data gathering with small satellite chains and boost collaboration between the Japanese Defense Ministry and the Aerospace Exploration Agency, as well as Japan's cooperation with the United States and other nations in order to strengthen the efficiency of countermeasures and establish global rules on space use, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала