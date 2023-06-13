https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/photo-delta-crew-member-hospitalized-after-emergency-slide-deploys-inside-plane-1111099548.html

Photo: Delta Crew Member Hospitalized After Emergency Slide Deploys Inside Plane

A member of Delta Air Lines' flight staff landed in the hospital over the weekend after the plane's emergency slide was mistakenly deployed inside the aircraft while the vessel remained grounded in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A member of Delta Air Lines' flight staff landed in the hospital over the weekend after the plane's emergency slide was mistakenly deployed inside the aircraft while the vessel was grounded in Salt Lake City, Utah.US media reported that the Los Angeles-bound plane's series of unfortunate events began on Saturday after it made an emergency landing in the Beehive State over issues with the backup system’s temperature instrument. However, while the issue was quickly resolved, another issue emerged: just as the plane was about to take off, the emergency air slide onboard accidentally deployed. It was at that moment that a Delta crew member sustained injuries, subsequently prompting a brief hospitalization.Those who were traveling aboard the flight were put on a secondary aircraft at around 4 PM Mountain Time (MT). Passengers were reportedly given 7,500 miles by the airline.“In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they were re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travel plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” said a Delta spokesperson.

