Police: Protests Possible for Trump's Tuesday Court Appearance, No Road Closures Planned
Police: Protests Possible for Trump's Tuesday Court Appearance, No Road Closures Planned
Protests are likely to take place in downtown Miami for former President Donald Trump's court appearance, but no road closures are currently planned, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday.
"We've only seen indications on social media that there is going to be a protest," Suarez said during a conference. "I have confidence that we are going to be ready." Suarez said no road closures are currently planned, but that could change if a large protest develops. Miami Police Department Police Chief Manuel Morales said they have not seen any threats that may cause concern or any type of problem during Trump's appearance in court. Morales said the city will have a First Amendment designated area for protesters and will ensure opposing parties are separated to prevent any potential clashes. On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Trump has dismissed the allegations against him as a political witch hunt and has also criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.
Police: Protests Possible for Trump's Tuesday Court Appearance, No Road Closures Planned

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Protests are likely to take place in downtown Miami for former President Donald Trump's court appearance, but no road closures are currently planned, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday.
"We've only seen indications on social media that there is going to be a protest," Suarez said during a conference. "I have confidence that we are going to be ready."
Suarez said no road closures are currently planned, but that could change if a large protest develops.
Miami Police Department Police Chief Manuel Morales said they have not seen any threats that may cause concern or any type of problem during Trump's appearance in court.
Morales said the city will have a First Amendment designated area for protesters and will ensure opposing parties are separated to prevent any potential clashes.
On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.
Trump has dismissed the allegations against him as a political witch hunt and has also criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.
