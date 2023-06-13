https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/pulitzer-winning-novelist-cormac-mccarthy-dead-at-89-1111128659.html

Pulitzer-Winning Novelist Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89

Pulitzer-Winning Novelist Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89

American author Comac McCarthy died at age 89. His death leaves behind a significant body of work as well as two children.

2023-06-13T23:26+0000

2023-06-13T23:26+0000

2023-06-13T23:34+0000

americas

death

dead celebrity

author

writer

novelist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111128215_0:184:1936:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_3abbbf55722b2b02e3192e6345da0c48.jpg

Novelist Cormac McCarthy, who authored “Blood Meridian,” “The Road,” and “No Country for Old Men,” died on Tuesday of natural causes, his publisher Alfred A. Knopf revealed in a statement. He was 89.Knopf's announcement detailed that McCarthy died at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. McCarthy's death was also confirmed by his son, John McCarthy.Born Charles McCarthy Jr. in 1933 to an Irish Catholic family, the decorated author reportedly read little in his childhood and adolescence, and it wasn’t until he served in the US Air Force that he began to read more broadly during his station in Alaska.McCarthy’s work is reminiscent of German Melville or William Faulkner, according to the late literary critic Howard Bloom. His works are often stories that offer violent, post-apocalyptic American frontier tales. But McCarthy, a very private man often referred to as a “writer's writer," spent much of his career subsisting on grants, eventually winning the MacArthur “genius grant” in 1981.“I never had any doubts about my abilities,” McCarthy told an American newspaper in 1992. “I knew I could write. I just had to figure out how to eat while doing this.”McCarthy began to gain widespread recognition after the release of his 1992 book "All the Pretty Horses," which went on to become a New York Times bestseller and win the National Book Award, among other titles.But it wasn’t until 2007 that McCarthy would become a household name, once Oprah Winfrey picked up his post-apocalyptic novel “The Road” for her book club and introduced it to a wider span of readers. "The Road" also won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the James Tait Black Memorial Price for Fiction.Many of McCarthy's novels went on to be adapted into movies; in fact, his novel “No Country for Old Men'' was adapted into a film by the Coen Brothers and won four Academy Awards, including best picture in 2008. Authors, poets, and other notable celebrities took to Twitter to lament McCarthy’s passing.“When a great artist dies, there is the moment when the world understands it will never again have a new creation from that mind, that heart, that vast soul. It is a loss beyond measure, but what that soul has left us is a gift beyond time,” poet Joseph Fasano wrote on Twitter.Stephen King, a renowned American author of horror and supernatural fiction, also took to Twitter to express his mourning.“Death was not hilarious today. RIP Cormac McCarthy. A great favorite,” wrote Patton Oswalt, an American comedian.McCarthy was married three times, but not at the time of his death. He is survived by two of his kids, Cullen and John McCarthy.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

cormac mccarthy, dead author, dead celebrity