International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/russian-missile-system-s-350-destroys-real-target-automatically-for-first-time-1111107155.html
Russian Missile System S-350 Destroys Real Target Automatically for First Time
Russian Missile System S-350 Destroys Real Target Automatically for First Time
Russian air defense complex S-350 Vityaz has automatically destroyed a real air target for the first time ever, during combat operations in the area of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.
2023-06-13T10:26+0000
2023-06-13T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis manturov
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110556616_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_4bf3eaf57bb371954c17e967664781fe.jpg
"Just recently, [Russian metallurgy and heavy machine-building] Obukhov Plant has announced that the S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, hit a target in the area of the special operation [in Ukraine] in automatic mode for the first time in the world, using artificial intelligence without the participation of the human," Manturov said. Russian air defense systems are currently the only systems in the world capable of destroying hypersonic missiles, which, again, only Russian armed forces have at their service, the minister added. In late May, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that Vityaz had performed fully automatic detection, tracking and destruction of Ukrainian combat aircraft and drones in the area of the special operation for the first time ever. The automatic mode was implemented through the principle of non-interference by humans in decisions made by AI, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/why-is-russias-s-350-vityaz-air-defense-system-better-than-us-made-patriot-1110556816.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110556616_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94d37e4ca1913b5f065a1b80741c6391.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
system s-350, special military operation, air defense
system s-350, special military operation, air defense

Russian Missile System S-350 Destroys Real Target Automatically for First Time

10:26 GMT 13.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussia's S-350 Vityaz. File photo
Russia's S-350 Vityaz. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense complex S-350 Vityaz has automatically destroyed a real air target for the first time ever, during combat operations in the area of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.
"Just recently, [Russian metallurgy and heavy machine-building] Obukhov Plant has announced that the S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, hit a target in the area of the special operation [in Ukraine] in automatic mode for the first time in the world, using artificial intelligence without the participation of the human," Manturov said.
Russian air defense systems are currently the only systems in the world capable of destroying hypersonic missiles, which, again, only Russian armed forces have at their service, the minister added.
Air Defence System Vityaz (english Knight) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
Why is Russia's S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System Better Than US-Made Patriot?
24 May, 11:17 GMT
In late May, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that Vityaz had performed fully automatic detection, tracking and destruction of Ukrainian combat aircraft and drones in the area of the special operation for the first time ever. The automatic mode was implemented through the principle of non-interference by humans in decisions made by AI, the source added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала