Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology
Russian energy company Novatek has patented a technology called "Arctic Mix", which is capable of producing more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the company said on Tuesday.
"PAO NOVATEK obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called 'Arctic Mix' for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants," the company said in a statement. The company said the innovation is in line with its strategic goal of developing LNG technologies in Russia. "Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK," the statement read. Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy company Novatek has patented a technology called "Arctic Mix", which is capable of producing more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the company said on Tuesday.
"PAO NOVATEK obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called 'Arctic Mix' for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants," the company said in a statement.
The company said the innovation is in line with its strategic goal of developing LNG technologies in Russia.
"Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK
," the statement read.
Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.