Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology
Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology
"PAO NOVATEK obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called 'Arctic Mix' for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants," the company said in a statement. The company said the innovation is in line with its strategic goal of developing LNG technologies in Russia. "Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK," the statement read. Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology

18:37 GMT 13.06.2023
Valves and pipes are pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) which will provide resources for the Arctic LNG 2 project owned by Russian gas producer Novatek on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russia.
Valves and pipes are pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) which will provide resources for the Arctic LNG 2 project owned by Russian gas producer Novatek on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russia.
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy company Novatek has patented a technology called "Arctic Mix", which is capable of producing more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the company said on Tuesday.
"PAO NOVATEK obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called 'Arctic Mix' for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants," the company said in a statement.
The company said the innovation is in line with its strategic goal of developing LNG technologies in Russia.
Liquefied natural gas tanker Grand Aniva at first LNG plant in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
Economy
Europe's Imports of Russian LNG Increase by 42% in 2022, Report Suggests
29 November 2022, 06:28 GMT
"Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK," the statement read.
Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
