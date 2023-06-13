https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/solidarity-with-palestine-grows-56-years-after-the-six-day-war-1111095238.html

Solidarity With Palestine Grows 56 Years After the Six-Day War

Solidarity With Palestine Grows 56 Years After the Six-Day War

Bill Proposes Investigation of Indian Boarding Schools, US Claims Cuba Hosting Chinese Spy Base, Historic Ceasefire Between Colombia and ELN

2023-06-13T04:03+0000

2023-06-13T04:03+0000

2023-06-13T10:31+0000

by any means necessary

radio

indigenous

china

cuba

colombia

palestine

deb haaland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111095079_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd94769a461f0c9e7f2e333aa75ba98.png

Solidarity With Palestine Grows 56 Years After The Six-Day War Bill Proposes Investigation of Indian Boarding Schools, US Claims Cuba Hosting Chinese Spy Base, Historic Ceasefire Between Colombia and ELN

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY and on WPFW 89.3FM in Washington, DC to discuss a proposed Senate bill which would launch investigations into US Indian boarding schools which were used as part of the US campaign of colonialism against Native American people, why the question of healing as it is outlined in this bill misses important aspects of justice and redress by failing to challenge the legacies of colonialism, and why the elevation of Deb Haaland as the first indigenous cabinet secretary exposes how identity politics based on representation in an unchanged system fall short.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America relations to discuss the Wall Street Journal publishing a report claiming that China is seeking to build a spy base in Cuba to snoop on the US, the Cuban government’s denunciation of that report and what purpose the accusation serves, how this accusation fits into the US drive to create the conditions for conflict with China in Latin America, and how we can understand this allegation in the shifting global political dynamic.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss a historic ceasefire signed between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army guerilla group, why peace between the government and militia groups has been elusive, why the Colombian right-wing has fiercely opposed the Petro government’s total peace plane, and the significance of these ceasefire talks being held in Cuba.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire” to discuss the anniversary of the Six-Day War between Israel and Arab nations and how it shaped the occupation of Palestine, how the Arab and Israeli understandings of the war differ and why some claim that Israel’s David vs Goliath narrative is a myth, the recent visits by US officials to Saudi Arabia as the split between the two countries continues to grow with Saudi Arabia increasing its engagement with China, and why solidarity with Palestine is continuing to grow among people around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

cuba

colombia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, cuba, chinese spy base, colombia and eln, colonialism against native american people, solidarity with palestine