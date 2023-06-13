https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/south-korea-us-agree-to-further-hinder-financing-of-pyongyangs-arms-programs--envoy-1111109022.html

South Korea, US Agree to Further Hinder Financing of Pyongyang's Arms Programs – Envoy

South Korea, US Agree to Further Hinder Financing of Pyongyang's Arms Programs – Envoy

South Korea and the United States have agreed to further strengthen their joint efforts to prevent funds from flowing into North Korea's weapons development programs, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn said.

2023-06-13T11:16+0000

2023-06-13T11:16+0000

2023-06-13T11:16+0000

military

pyongyang

south korea

us

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109494560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7245399e3693471a8c5d37516e16aa3.jpg

Kim and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met in Washington on Monday. The diplomat added that Seoul and Washington discussed joint countermeasures against possible provocations by Pyongyang. The US diplomat echoed the South Korean envoy's remarks while reiterating Washington's commitment to seeking dialogue with Pyongyang, the news agency said. On May 31, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said. In early June, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launches as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. On June 4, North Korea responded with a statement, in which it threatened to stop informing the organization about the country's future launches.

pyongyang

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea and united states, north korea's weapons development programs, financing of pyongyang's arms programs