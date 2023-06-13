https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/the-media-try-and-brush-over-the-biden-bribery-scandal-1111096689.html
The Media Try and Brush Over the Biden Bribery Scandal
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the largest-ever NATO air drill occurring this week, and JPMorgan settling a lawsuit with one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Boris Johnson Resigns as MP, Net-Zero Policies, and Trump Brags about Seizing Oil Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Selective Prosecution, Secret Documents, and Silvio Berlusconi Dies at Age 86 In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Boris Johnson, the Ukrainian bribe to the Biden family, and EU countries having a war on farmers. Ian commented on the Donald Trump indictment and the seven-year prosecution of Donald Trump. Describing Ukrainian President Zelensky as a puppet, Ian commented on President Zelensky's refusal to make a peace deal with Russia. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the need for a general labor strike, Democrat Marxism, and defining progressives. Daniel talked about the problems with Democrat leftism and how Marxists believe in hard work. Daniel spoke on the selective prosecution of Donald Trump and how Democrats have used the DOJ against its political enemies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Boris Johnson Resigns as MP, Net-Zero Policies, and Trump Brags about Seizing Oil
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Selective Prosecution, Secret Documents, and Silvio Berlusconi Dies at Age 86
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Boris Johnson, the Ukrainian bribe to the Biden family, and EU countries having a war on farmers. Ian commented on the Donald Trump indictment and the seven-year prosecution of Donald Trump. Describing Ukrainian President Zelensky as a puppet, Ian commented on President Zelensky's refusal to make a peace deal with Russia.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the need for a general labor strike, Democrat Marxism, and defining progressives. Daniel talked about the problems with Democrat leftism and how Marxists believe in hard work. Daniel spoke on the selective prosecution of Donald Trump and how Democrats have used the DOJ against its political enemies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.