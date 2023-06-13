International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/tokyo-mulls-postponing-defense-tax-hikes-to-fiscal-2025-or-later--reports-1111108376.html
Tokyo Mulls Postponing Defense Tax Hikes to Fiscal 2025 or Later – Reports
Tokyo Mulls Postponing Defense Tax Hikes to Fiscal 2025 or Later – Reports
The Japanese government is considering delaying the introduction of a tax hike to finance its new ambitious military plans until fiscal year 2025 or later, following calls from the ruling party, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources.
2023-06-13T11:11+0000
2023-06-13T11:11+0000
military
fumio kishida
tokyo
japan
liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg
Tokyo had originally planned to raise taxes as early as fiscal year 2024. Last week, Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to postpone the tax plan until 2025 and come up with proposals to make better use of other sources of financing, according to the report. The sources told the news agency that the government will formalize the updated tax plan by including it in a draft economic and fiscal policy to be approved by the cabinet on Friday. Until taxes are raised, nontax revenues will be used to finance the defense budget. The draft policy is likely to show that the government will not consider additional tax burdens, including by raising the consumption tax, and will deal with the issue "flexibly" while examining various ways to raise the money, the report said. In late 2022, Kishida announced an increase in government defense spending from 27.5 trillion yen ($213 billion) to 43 trillion yen over the five-year period through fiscal year 2027 to be in line with NATO's standard requirement to spend 2% of GDP on the military. To secure the funds, Tokyo plans to raise corporate, income and tobacco taxes, as well as restructure government spending and collect more revenues.
tokyo
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_215:0:2864:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9c8c1751af5c4aaf858c44bfa173b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
defense tax hikes, tax hike, new ambitious military plans
defense tax hikes, tax hike, new ambitious military plans

Tokyo Mulls Postponing Defense Tax Hikes to Fiscal 2025 or Later – Reports

11:11 GMT 13.06.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government is considering delaying the introduction of a tax hike to finance its new ambitious military plans until fiscal year 2025 or later, following calls from the ruling party, Japanese news agency reported, citing sources.
Tokyo had originally planned to raise taxes as early as fiscal year 2024. Last week, Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to postpone the tax plan until 2025 and come up with proposals to make better use of other sources of financing, according to the report.
The sources told the news agency that the government will formalize the updated tax plan by including it in a draft economic and fiscal policy to be approved by the cabinet on Friday. Until taxes are raised, nontax revenues will be used to finance the defense budget.
The draft policy is likely to show that the government will not consider additional tax burdens, including by raising the consumption tax, and will deal with the issue "flexibly" while examining various ways to raise the money, the report said.
In late 2022, Kishida announced an increase in government defense spending from 27.5 trillion yen ($213 billion) to 43 trillion yen over the five-year period through fiscal year 2027 to be in line with NATO's standard requirement to spend 2% of GDP on the military. To secure the funds, Tokyo plans to raise corporate, income and tobacco taxes, as well as restructure government spending and collect more revenues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала