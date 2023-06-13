https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-indicted-i-95-collapse-cuba-and-china-silvio-berlusconi-dead-1111096016.html

Trump Indicted, I-95 Collapse, Cuba and China, Silvio Berlusconi Dead

Trump Indicted, I-95 Collapse, Cuba and China, Silvio Berlusconi Dead

JPMorgan settles with Jeffrey Epstein's victims and former President Donald Trump heads to Florida for his federal arraignment.

Political scientist, author and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the federal charges against Donald Trump, more allegations of bribery among the Biden family, and reflections on the role of the MK Ultra programs upon the death of the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.Co-chair of the National Network on Cuba Calla Walsh discusses the relationship between Cuba and China amid US aggression towards both countries, how the US State Sponsors of Terror list affects Cuba’s ability to participate in the global economy, plans to deploy US Special Forces troops to Peru, and the state of US intervention in Latin America as the Monroe Doctrine turns 200.Author, former Washington Post bureau chief, and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses the continuing physical collapse of American infrastructure with the crumbling of an I-95 overpass in Philadelphia, the Pentagon reckoning with how costly and risky war with China would be, more reporting based on US intelligence leaks about the origins of COVID-19, and how poisoned COVID discourse has become because of the new Cold War with China.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses events on the battlefield in Ukraine as Kiev’s spring action begins, how long NATO can effectively resupply Ukraine forces, the political implications of a drawn out conflict in Washington, and the legacy of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.The Misfits also discuss the arrest of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon on corruption charges, and the miraculous survival of several children after a plane crash in the Amazon.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

