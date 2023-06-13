https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/turkiye-expects-to-discover-new-oil-field-near-border-with-iraq--reports-1111111754.html

Turkiye Expects to Discover New Oil Field Near Border With Iraq — Reports

Turkey expects to discover a new oil field in a region near the Iraqi border and plans to invest more than 9 million liras ($380,000) in its exploration, Turkish newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Turkiye is currently carrying out oil exploration in more than 20 provinces, so news about the results can be expected at any time, the newspaper said. Recently, the exploration process has been activated in an area near the village of Baskoy in the Silopi district of Sirnak province near the Iraqi border, according to the report. The Kapikoy-1 exploration well to be drilled will be used to determine the presence and quantity of crude oil reserves, if any, in the Silopi area, newspaper added. The newspaper speculated that the discovery could be a windfall for Turkiye, as Iraq is known to have huge oil reserves. In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an oil field in Mount Gabar near the city of Cizre with a production rate of about 100,000 barrels per day. The discovery of another field in southeastern Turkiye with estimated net oil reserves of 150 million barrels, valued at $12 billion, was also announced in December.

