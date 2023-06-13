International
UK Gov't to Allocate $5.4Mln to Develop Space-Based Solar Power Station
The UK government said on Tuesday it will allocate 4.3 million pounds ($5.4 million) to develop a space-based solar power station capable of collecting energy from the Sun and sending it to Earth.
"Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps will announce the leading UK universities and technology companies receiving a share of £4.3 million government funding to drive forward innovation in the sector. Spaced-based solar power collects energy from the Sun using panels on satellites and beaming it safely back to earth with wireless technology," the government said in a statement. The technology is expected to increase energy security in the United Kingdom and reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels, the statement read. Besides, it will provide year-round power to UK homes and drive down electricity bills. The government funding will be shared among the country's leading technology research institutions, such as the University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University, the University of Bristol and others, the statement said. The United States and Japan are also developing similar technologies. Earlier this month, a group of scientists at the California Institute of Technology said they had successfully transmitted solar power to Earth from space for the first time.
10:59 GMT 13.06.2023
© Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
The Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© Flickr / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government said on Tuesday it will allocate 4.3 million pounds ($5.4 million) to develop a space-based solar power station capable of collecting energy from the Sun and sending it to Earth.
"Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps will announce the leading UK universities and technology companies receiving a share of £4.3 million government funding to drive forward innovation in the sector. Spaced-based solar power collects energy from the Sun using panels on satellites and beaming it safely back to earth with wireless technology," the government said in a statement.
The technology is expected to increase energy security in the United Kingdom and reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels, the statement read. Besides, it will provide year-round power to UK homes and drive down electricity bills.
In this May 5, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new large carrier rocket Long March 5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. An experimental version of China’s latest-generation crewed shape ship is operating normally, the government says, despite an apparent malfunction aboard a cargo return capsule. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
Asia
China to Build First Space Solar Power Station - Expert
26 April, 14:02 GMT
The government funding will be shared among the country's leading technology research institutions, such as the University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University, the University of Bristol and others, the statement said.
The United States and Japan are also developing similar technologies. Earlier this month, a group of scientists at the California Institute of Technology said they had successfully transmitted solar power to Earth from space for the first time.
