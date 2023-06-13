https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/uk-govt-to-allocate-54mln-to-develop-space-based-solar-power-station-1111107616.html

UK Gov't to Allocate $5.4Mln to Develop Space-Based Solar Power Station

UK Gov't to Allocate $5.4Mln to Develop Space-Based Solar Power Station

The UK government said on Tuesday it will allocate 4.3 million pounds ($5.4 million) to develop a space-based solar power station capable of collecting energy from the Sun and sending it to Earth.

2023-06-13T10:59+0000

2023-06-13T10:59+0000

2023-06-13T10:59+0000

beyond politics

united kingdom (uk)

earth

space

solar power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104197/85/1041978565_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_8c56ae41dab8cc583a056276b774ae2e.jpg

"Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps will announce the leading UK universities and technology companies receiving a share of £4.3 million government funding to drive forward innovation in the sector. Spaced-based solar power collects energy from the Sun using panels on satellites and beaming it safely back to earth with wireless technology," the government said in a statement. The technology is expected to increase energy security in the United Kingdom and reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels, the statement read. Besides, it will provide year-round power to UK homes and drive down electricity bills. The government funding will be shared among the country's leading technology research institutions, such as the University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University, the University of Bristol and others, the statement said. The United States and Japan are also developing similar technologies. Earlier this month, a group of scientists at the California Institute of Technology said they had successfully transmitted solar power to Earth from space for the first time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/china-to-build-first-space-solar-power-station----expert--1109855592.html

united kingdom (uk)

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space-based solar power station, collecting energy from the sun