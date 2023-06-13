International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-house-passes-bill-establishing-special-envoy-for-abraham-accords-position-1111124874.html
US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position
US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to establish a new Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords at the State Department, who will maintain the rank and status of ambassador.
2023-06-13T18:51+0000
2023-06-13T18:51+0000
americas
israel
bahrain
morocco
arab league
league of arab states
us
abraham accords
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104183/78/1041837829_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_275ae4f948a205d53d28da984a3dbf83.jpg
House lawmakers passed the bill in a bipartisan vote of 413-13. The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalize and improve relations between Israel and four Arab League member states - Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates. The Special Envoy shall serve as the primary advisor to the US government for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords, according to an official bill summary.
americas
israel
bahrain
morocco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104183/78/1041837829_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_e885b3d45484a4bebc4f28091f090fd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us house of representatives, abraham accords, middle east, arab league, league of arab states (las)
us, us house of representatives, abraham accords, middle east, arab league, league of arab states (las)

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

18:51 GMT 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB / US House of Representatives. (File)
US House of Representatives. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to establish a new Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords at the State Department, who will maintain the rank and status of ambassador.
House lawmakers passed the bill in a bipartisan vote of 413-13.
The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalize and improve relations between Israel and four Arab League member states - Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.
The Special Envoy shall serve as the primary advisor to the US government for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords, according to an official bill summary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала