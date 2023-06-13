https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/vladimir-putin-holds-meeting-with-war-correspondents-1111114866.html
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With War Correspondents
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With War Correspondents
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with war correspondents in Moscow.
2023-06-13T13:58+0000
2023-06-13T13:58+0000
2023-06-13T13:58+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
correspondent
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_68dc37089b6a546fad6a3959d6bf015f.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with war correspondents in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2bc5b7dfd64920285513a3511c1920.jpg
Putin holds meeting with war correspondents
Putin holds meeting with war correspondents
2023-06-13T13:58+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
war correspondents, russian president vladimir putin
war correspondents, russian president vladimir putin
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With War Correspondents
Last June, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with military correspondents as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with war correspondents in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!