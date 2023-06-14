https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/australia-to-introduce-bill-blocking-russian-lease-for-embassy-near-parliament-building-1111165674.html
Australia to Introduce Bill Blocking Russian Lease for Embassy Near Parliament Building
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced early Thursday that lawmakers would be introducing legislation to terminate Russia's lease on land near Parliament House in Canberra over national security concerns.
23:38 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 00:07 GMT 15.06.2023)
"Today, the government will introduce legislation to terminate the Russian Federation's lease for a proposed diplomatic presence just next to Parliament House. We anticipate this legislation will pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate this morning," Albanese told reporters at a news conference.
"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk posed by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House. We're acting quickly to ensure quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese added.
In May, the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Notice of Termination of Lease issued in August 2022 by the National Capital Authority, which was set to end Russia's lease of the land, was ruled invalid, according to the Russian Embassy.
The main issue the Australian government has with the proposed Russian embassy is its location, said Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil.
"It identifies a specific piece of land in Canberra which currently has a lease agreement between the National Capital Authority and the Russian Federation and the bill terminates that lease agreement," O'Neil said of the legislation.
Albanese noted that Russia would still have a diplomatic presence in the Canberra suburb of Griffith, the current location of Russia's embassy. The embassy next to the Parliament House would have been the country's second. Albanese added that the legislation "follows the conclusion of long-running litigation regarding the site."
Albanese expects the legislation to pass on Thursday, “I thank [Australian lawmakers] for their expeditious passing of it,” he said.
“It is important that it take place and it’s important that it take place this morning.”
Russia has not publicly responded to the legislation.