https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/biden-prepares-to-kickoff-reelection-campaign-amid-trump-indictment-1111125176.html
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
2023-06-14T04:02+0000
2023-06-14T04:02+0000
2023-06-14T10:02+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
donald trump
indictment
ukraine
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
george soros
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111137120_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1667638b31615afc7580b0497569bc29.jpg
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comRobert Patillo: Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSean Stone: Actor, filmmaker, TV hostThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Biden's imminent presidential campaign.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to a panel, consisting of Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo, and Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest out of the Trump indictment.The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.The show wraps up with Sean Stone, actor, filmmaker, and TV host to discuss the new leadership of the Soros empire. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111137120_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3c4bfe1e0f346b384ec697f87f2735.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, biden 2024 campaign, trump indictment, ukraine's counteroffensive, soros empire, sean stone
the final countdown, biden 2024 campaign, trump indictment, ukraine's counteroffensive, soros empire, sean stone
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
04:02 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 14.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Robert Patillo: Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Sean Stone: Actor, filmmaker, TV host
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Biden's imminent presidential campaign.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to a panel, consisting of Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo, and Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest out of the Trump indictment.
The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.
The show wraps up with Sean Stone, actor, filmmaker, and TV host to discuss the new leadership of the Soros empire.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.