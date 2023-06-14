International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Robert Patillo: Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Sean Stone: Actor, filmmaker, TV host
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Biden's imminent presidential campaign.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to a panel, consisting of Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo, and Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest out of the Trump indictment.
The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.
The show wraps up with Sean Stone, actor, filmmaker, and TV host to discuss the new leadership of the Soros empire.
04:02 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 14.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Robert Patillo: Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Sean Stone: Actor, filmmaker, TV host
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Biden's imminent presidential campaign.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to a panel, consisting of Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo, and Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest out of the Trump indictment.
The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.
The show wraps up with Sean Stone, actor, filmmaker, and TV host to discuss the new leadership of the Soros empire.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
