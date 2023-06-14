https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/biden-prepares-to-kickoff-reelection-campaign-amid-trump-indictment-1111125176.html

Biden Prepares to Kickoff Reelection Campaign Amid Trump Indictment

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Biden campaign.

Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comRobert Patillo: Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSean Stone: Actor, filmmaker, TV hostThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss Biden's imminent presidential campaign.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to a panel, consisting of Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo, and Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest out of the Trump indictment.The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.The show wraps up with Sean Stone, actor, filmmaker, and TV host to discuss the new leadership of the Soros empire. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

