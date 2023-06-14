International
Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Challenges
Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Challenges
US billionaire Bill Gates announced on Wednesday that he arrived in China for the first time since 2019 and intends to engage with Gates Foundation partners on issues pertaining to global health and development challenges.
“I’ve just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I’m excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with [the] Gates Foundation for more than 15 years,” Gates said via Twitter. Gates pointed out that innovation is required to address challenges related to climate change, health and food insecurity and said he expects to find such innovation in China. In addition, Gates said China has gained much experience in the areas of health, notably by developing drugs against malaria, as well as in climate adaptation investments, which are necessary for the world to “unlock” the country’s progress. Gates said after completing his visit to China, he would head to Africa.
Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Challenges

16:39 GMT 14.06.2023
US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US billionaire Bill Gates announced on Wednesday that he arrived in China for the first time since 2019 and intends to engage with Gates Foundation partners on issues pertaining to global health and development challenges.
“I’ve just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I’m excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with [the] Gates Foundation for more than 15 years,” Gates said via Twitter.
Gates pointed out that innovation is required to address challenges related to climate change, health and food insecurity and said he expects to find such innovation in China.
In addition, Gates said China has gained much experience in the areas of health, notably by developing drugs against malaria, as well as in climate adaptation investments, which are necessary for the world to “unlock” the country’s progress.
Gates said after completing his visit to China, he would head to Africa.
