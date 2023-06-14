https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/brazil-hopes-to-reach-10bln-in-trade-with-russia-by-putins-visit-in-2024---minister-1111161931.html
Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Minister
Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Minister
Brazil hopes to achieve $10 billion in trade with Russia by the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024, Deputy Brazilian Foreign Minister Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto said on Wednesday.
2023-06-14T18:53+0000
2023-06-14T18:53+0000
2023-06-14T18:53+0000
economy
vladimir putin
brazil
russia
spief 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111161771_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_eadc6607348e5132c7ec6e8eef634dc6.jpg
"We reached $9.8 billion [in trade] last year. And we are very close to our goal of $10 billion. And we hope that, when the Russian president comes to Brazil in 2024, we will achieve this goal. And we hope we will break this historical record," de Aguiar Neto said at the "Russia-Brazil" round table during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In February 2022, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was visiting Moscow, invited Putin to pay a visit to Brazil. The Russian leader accepted the invitation, with the dates of the visit to be agreed on.
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111161771_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8f24e36d0b47523ebc429b9af1e018.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-brazil relations, bilateral trade, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2023
russia-brazil relations, bilateral trade, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2023
Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Minister
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Brazil hopes to achieve $10 billion in trade with Russia by the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024, Deputy Brazilian Foreign Minister Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto said on Wednesday.
"We reached $9.8 billion [in trade] last year. And we are very close to our goal of $10 billion. And we hope that, when the Russian president comes to Brazil in 2024, we will achieve this goal. And we hope we will break this historical record," de Aguiar Neto said at the "Russia-Brazil" round table during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
.
Russia is the world's largest fertilizer exporter, while Brazil is one of the main importers, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Brasilia hopes to diversify its trade with Russia and deepen investment cooperation.
In February 2022, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was visiting Moscow, invited Putin to pay a visit to Brazil. The Russian leader accepted the invitation, with the dates of the visit to be agreed on.