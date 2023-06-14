https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/brazil-hopes-to-reach-10bln-in-trade-with-russia-by-putins-visit-in-2024---minister-1111161931.html

Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Minister

Brazil Hopes to Reach $10Bln in Trade With Russia by Putin's Visit in 2024 - Minister

Brazil hopes to achieve $10 billion in trade with Russia by the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024, Deputy Brazilian Foreign Minister Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto said on Wednesday.

"We reached $9.8 billion [in trade] last year. And we are very close to our goal of $10 billion. And we hope that, when the Russian president comes to Brazil in 2024, we will achieve this goal. And we hope we will break this historical record," de Aguiar Neto said at the "Russia-Brazil" round table during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In February 2022, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was visiting Moscow, invited Putin to pay a visit to Brazil. The Russian leader accepted the invitation, with the dates of the visit to be agreed on.

