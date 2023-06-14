https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/illinois-man-charged-after-shooting-himself-while-dreaming-1111162447.html
Illinois Man Charged After Shooting Himself While Dreaming
Illinois resident Mark Dicara has been charged today with possession of a firearm without a valid owners identification card and for its reckless discharge, both of which are felonies, Lake Barrington Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
"On April 10, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington," the release said. Deputies arrived at Dicara's home and located the victim, 62, with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release said. Deputies applied a tourniquet to Dicara's leg as he was losing a significant amount of blood, the release added. Dicara said he had a dream someone was breaking into his home and shot at who he believed was an intruder with his Magnum revolver, the release said. Dicara was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, the release said. "The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara's leg and lodged itself into Dicara's bedding. Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara's neighbors. It was confirmed there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara's residence," the release added. Dicara was arrested and processed, but was released on bail after posting a $150,000 bond. He is due in court on June 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., according to the release.
Illinois Man Charged After Shooting Himself While Dreaming
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Illinois resident Mark Dicara has been charged today with possession of a firearm without a valid owners identification card and for its reckless discharge, both of which are felonies, Lake Barrington Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
"On April 10, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington," the release said.
Deputies arrived at Dicara's home and located the victim, 62, with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release said.
Deputies applied a tourniquet to Dicara’s leg as he was losing a significant amount of blood, the release added.
Dicara said he had a dream someone was breaking into his home and shot at who he believed was an intruder with his Magnum revolver, the release said.
Dicara was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, the release said. "The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara’s leg and lodged itself into Dicara’s bedding. Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara’s neighbors. It was confirmed there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence," the release added.
Dicara was arrested and processed, but was released on bail after posting a $150,000 bond. He is due in court on June 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., according to the release.