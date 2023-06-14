https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/mainstream-media-misses-important-points-in-trump-documents-scandal-1111127338.html

Mainstream Media Misses Important Points in Trump Documents Scandal

Mainstream Media Misses Important Points in Trump Documents Scandal

2023-06-14

What’s Missing In Trump Documents Coverage, PAIGC Makes Gains In Guinea-Bissau Elections, US Sends Assistance To Caribbean Nations

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the indictment of Donald Trump for his mishandling of classified documents and the conversation that is missing from most coverage of the documents, why the media isn’t talking about the content of the documents including reported plans to attack Iran, and how the overclassification of documents often keeps important information from Americans.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rafiki Morris, Organizer with the All African People’s Revolutionary Party and member of the Coordinating Committee for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss recent parliamentary elections in Guinea-Bissau and the victory of opposition candidates in a coalition led by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, how this election represents an important victory against the repression of opposition groups like the PAIGC, and how austerity measures have worked to destabilize the country’s economy and allowed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo to remain in power.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss a recently announced package of assistance to the Caribbean by the Biden administration and why this package is not exactly as it seems, the heavy emphasis of this aid on police and the questions that raises about the influence of external financing of national and regional security measures, how this addresses the political crisis in Haiti as the US continues its campaign for intervention there, and how this emphasis on policing reflects the struggle against Cop City in Atlanta and against militarized policing across the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, which you can hear from 10am to 12 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the arraignment of Donald Trump on charges related to his handling of classified documents and how it exposes major contradictions in the US political system, reports that the US will send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine and why the west is keen on violating international standards on warfare, and author Elizabeth Gilbert pulling her upcoming novel “The Snow Forest” following backlash over the novel’s setting in Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

