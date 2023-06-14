https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/new-us-arms-package-shows-qualitative-change-underway-for-ukrainian-army-1111153485.html

New US Arms Package Shows ‘Qualitative Change’ Underway for Ukrainian Army

The most recent US aid package to Ukraine, which is in the middle of a stalled-out counteroffensive, reveals the Pentagon is rapidly running out of money and weapons, weakening its ability to behave as a “bully” around the world.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon unveiled another $325 million package of military aid for Ukraine - its 40th such package since February 2022. The tranche includes ammunition for anti-air and anti-tank weapons, several types of armored fighting vehicles, artillery shells, and a variety of support equipment.However, the size and composition of this 40th shipment, which comes as the highly anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway, actually shows that US funds and stockpiles are drying up, Qin An, a Chinese military expert and space strategist, told Sputnik.Qin noted that the package reflects changes in the situation in Ukraine, pointing out that "a quantitative change can gradually lead to a qualitative change."However, at this rate, Qin warned that Ukraine could become a “second Afghanistan” for American politicians: a money hole where billions are wasted without demonstrable benefit. But they, accustomed to making substantial profits from participating in or manipulating wars, have found it difficult to do so in Ukraine.Instead, the net result of US support for Ukraine will be to reduce the US military’s weapons inventory, weaken its combat strength and ability to prosecute wars around the globe, and especially to compete with China, which Washington regards as its primary global adversary.“The world's anti-hegemony situation has reached a turning point. China and Russia are 'shoulder to shoulder, back to back. There will be substantial achievements."

ukraine

