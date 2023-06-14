https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/russian-indian-investment-bodies-agree-to-jointly-work-on-developing-bilateral-relations-1111162328.html

Russian, Indian Investment Bodies Agree to Jointly Work on Developing Bilateral Relations

The Russian Export Center (REC) and the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) agreed to work together to strengthen trade and economic relations between Russia and India and promote effective interaction between the business communities of the two countries, the REC said on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed by REC General Director Veronika Nikishina and ICIB Executive President Manpreet Singh at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Singh, in turn, noted that Indian business is interested in Russia and seeks to unleash the full potential of this cooperation. Under the memorandum, REC and ICIB will develop and support initiatives to strengthen economic, trade and business cooperation between Russia and India, establish cooperation between Russian and Indian enterprises, and organize meetings and events for effective interaction between the business and expert communities of the two countries.

