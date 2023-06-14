https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/russias-ambassador-to-indonesia-says-russian-tourists-cannot-be-intimidated-by-sanctions-1111132950.html

Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Says Russian Tourists Cannot Be Intimidated by Sanctions

Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Says Russian Tourists Cannot Be Intimidated by Sanctions

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova told RIA Novosti at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023 that Russian tourists in Indonesia, including Bali, cannot be intimidated by sanctions or negative statements.

"The Indonesian authorities and Bali authorities decided to clean up the mess. There are laws of the country, there are immigration laws. If you arrived on a tourist visa, then you cannot engage in illegal labor activities. If you have a visa for a certain period, and you stay in the country for a longer period and do not renew a visa or do not apply for a new one, then this is a violation of the immigration law," Vorobyova said. She said the new sanctions and statements did not affect the flow of tourists from Russia. Recently, numerous reports have appeared in the Indonesian media about cases of deportation of Russian citizens from Indonesia and, in particular, from the resort island of Bali. There were also a number of negative statements regarding Russian tourists, and new sanctions were introduced - in particular, Bali Governor Wayan Koster published a list of eight bans for tourists in Bali. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

