https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/russias-combat-laser-systems-1111141950.html
Russia's Combat Laser Systems
Russia's Combat Laser Systems
Until the 1980s, laser weapons were considered the stuff of science fiction, with engineers needing to solve a range of problems, like how to generate the power required to create laser pulses powerful enough to destroy enemy targets. Major advances have since been made. Check out three laser systems which have been fielded by Russia's military.
2023-06-14T18:19+0000
2023-06-14T18:19+0000
2023-06-14T18:19+0000
multimedia
video
russia
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111141792_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a30a6f0fdbf5ed4960b0deb321578e41.png
Russia has invested heavily in military lasers, which include the Zadira, designed to fry enemy drones at distances up to 5 km, to the Peresvet, a strategic laser platform designed to disable enemy spacecraft at altitudes up to 1,500 km, plus hostile drones at long ranges. Rounding out the trio is the Sokol-Eshelon, an anti-satellite laser weapons system originating in the Soviet period, and consisting of an airborne laser attached to a modified Il-76 transport hauler known as the Beriev A-60 laser laboratory. That system can disable spacecraft at altitudes up to 1,500 km using a laser attached to its special nose cone.Lasers have several advantages over conventional missiles, particularly when it comes to the cost of a pulse compared to a traditional rocket. But a number of drawbacks are also known to exist, including need to find ways to access large amounts of electricity. Environmental factors like cloud cover can also reduce the effectiveness of lasers dramatically.Check out the infographic prepared by Sputnik for 3D renders of the three Russian laser types.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111141792_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6c8ff434bbc4913b89c114ff83dbf8.png
Russia's Combat Laser Systems
Russia's Combat Laser Systems
2023-06-14T18:19+0000
true
PT0M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
laser system, laser, russian laser, laser combat system, peresvet
laser system, laser, russian laser, laser combat system, peresvet
Russia's Combat Laser Systems
Until the 1980s, laser weapons were considered the stuff of science fiction, with engineers needing to solve a range of complex problems, like how to generate enough power to create laser pulses powerful enough to destroy enemy targets. Major advances have since been made. Check out three laser systems fielded by Russia's military.
Russia has invested heavily in military lasers, which include the Zadira, designed to fry enemy drones at distances up to 5 km, to the Peresvet, a strategic laser platform designed to disable enemy spacecraft at altitudes up to 1,500 km, plus hostile drones at long ranges. Rounding out the trio is the Sokol-Eshelon, an anti-satellite laser weapons system originating in the Soviet period, and consisting of an airborne laser attached to a modified Il-76 transport hauler known as the Beriev A-60 laser laboratory. That system can disable spacecraft at altitudes up to 1,500 km using a laser attached to its special nose cone.
Lasers have several advantages over conventional missiles, particularly when it comes to the cost of a pulse compared to a traditional rocket. But a number of drawbacks are also known to exist, including need to find ways to access large amounts of electricity. Environmental factors like cloud cover can also reduce the effectiveness of lasers dramatically.
Check out the infographic prepared by Sputnik for 3D renders of the three Russian laser types.