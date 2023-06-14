Russia's SberBank Says It Ranked Among 3 Largest Internet Acquirer Banks in Europe

International
Russia's biggest bank SberBank has made it to the list of the three largest internet acquirer banks in Europe in the ranking of The Nilson Report international research company, the bank's press office said Tuesday.
"Sber has strengthened its leading position in the rating of the largest acquirers in Europe in 2022, according to The Nilson Report. For seven years, starting from 2017, the bank has been steadily occupying the top line in the rating. Moreover, in 2022 Sber, for the first time, made it to the top three of the rating on the number of transactions in online acquiring, surpassing Worldpay from FIS," the SberBank said on the website. Last year, SberBank, with 37.93 billion processed transactions in 2021 and 42.1 billion transactions in 2022, showed the largest increase in the number of processed transactions among the top seven companies in the rating. Nexi, the bank ranked second in the rating, carried out 11.75 billion transactions in 2022 - 3.5 times less than SberBank, the statement said. The withdrawal of international payment systems from the Russian market increased the traffic of the national payment system - its share was 91% of the total number of transactions in SberBank's acquiring in 2022, the bank said. SberBank Senior Vice President Dmitry Malykh said in the statement that the bank, for the first time, has made it to the three rankings by the number of processed online transactions, adding that only 9% of the bank's transactions take place online, which shows the great potential for e-commerce development in Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's biggest bank SberBank has made it to the list of the three largest internet acquirer banks in Europe in the ranking of The Nilson Report international research company, the bank's press office said Tuesday.
"Sber has strengthened its leading position in the rating of the largest acquirers in Europe in 2022, according to The Nilson Report. For seven years, starting from 2017, the bank has been steadily occupying the top line in the rating. Moreover, in 2022 Sber, for the first time, made it to the top three of the rating on the number of transactions in online acquiring, surpassing Worldpay from FIS," the SberBank said on the website.
Last year, SberBank, with 37.93 billion processed transactions in 2021 and 42.1 billion transactions in 2022, showed the largest increase in the number of processed transactions among the top seven companies in the rating. Nexi, the bank ranked second in the rating, carried out 11.75 billion transactions in 2022 - 3.5 times less than SberBank, the statement said.
The withdrawal of international payment systems from the Russian market increased the traffic of the national payment system - its share was 91% of the total number of transactions in SberBank's acquiring in 2022, the bank said.
SberBank Senior Vice President Dmitry Malykh said in the statement that the bank, for the first time, has made it to the three rankings by the number of processed online transactions, adding that only 9% of the bank's transactions take place online, which shows the great potential for e-commerce development in Russia.
