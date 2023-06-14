International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/salty-space-rock-offers-clues-as-to-how-planet-earth-got-its-water-1111150770.html
'Salty' Space Rock Offers Clues as to How Planet Earth Got Its Water
'Salty' Space Rock Offers Clues as to How Planet Earth Got Its Water
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids hurtling from the outer regions of the solar system, a new study suggests.
2023-06-14T14:41+0000
2023-06-14T14:41+0000
beyond politics
planet earth
water
asteroid
itokawa
hayabusa
space
comet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107119/28/1071192832_0:9:1920:1089_1920x0_80_0_0_649200af92ee87de0c82e2e6b52cee2f.jpg
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids hurtling from the outer regions of the solar system, a new study suggests.After some miniscule crystals of salt - sodium chloride - were found in a sample from an asteroid analyzed by researchers at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the discovery fed into one of the existing theories regarding how our blue planet got its water. These crystals could only have formed in the presence of liquid water, said the research team, which published its findings in Nature Astronomy.The team had been performing a detailed analysis of samples collected from asteroid Itokawa in 2005. Interestingly, the S-type asteroids like Itokawa are of a category that is believed to lack water-bearing minerals. The Japanese space probe Hayabusa mission brought the samples back to Earth in 2010. The purpose of the study was to confirm that the salt crystals originated on the asteroid's body. The sample studied belonged to a type known as an ordinary chondrite.After employing various techniques, along with a control experiment, the team confirmed that, "the salt in our sample is native to the asteroid Itokawa. We ruled out every possible source of contamination,” said Che."If it now turns out that the most common asteroids may be much 'wetter' than we thought, that will make the water delivery hypothesis by asteroids even more plausible," Zega said. Researchers have repeatedly puzzled over the mystery of Earth's source of water. Some of the primary theories have been cometary or asteroid delivery to Earth through impacts during the early stages of the solar system. At the time, inner planets were frequently slammed into by these space rocks. Volcanic outgassing is yet another speculation, suggesting that water was always present inside Earth, and volcanic activity brought this water to the surface. The water vapor, claims the theory, later condensed to form oceans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211205/origin-of-water-on-earth-mystery-solved-1091264466.html
itokawa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107119/28/1071192832_228:0:1692:1098_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef617bf6f259672461e693a01b329c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earth's source of water, water on earth, brought by asteroids, crystals of salt, sodium chloride, sample from an asteroid, researchers at the university of arizona lunar and planetary laboratory, samples from asteroid itokawa, japanese space probe hayabusa mission, mystery of earth's source of water.
earth's source of water, water on earth, brought by asteroids, crystals of salt, sodium chloride, sample from an asteroid, researchers at the university of arizona lunar and planetary laboratory, samples from asteroid itokawa, japanese space probe hayabusa mission, mystery of earth's source of water.

'Salty' Space Rock Offers Clues as to How Planet Earth Got Its Water

14:41 GMT 14.06.2023
CC0 / / Earth, Sun
Earth, Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
There have been numerous theories about how our planet got its water, ranging from delivery by comet, a “dirty snowball” made of ice and rock, asteroid transfer from the outer regions of the solar system, or volcanic outgassing from the interior of the Earth itself.
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids hurtling from the outer regions of the solar system, a new study suggests.
After some miniscule crystals of salt - sodium chloride - were found in a sample from an asteroid analyzed by researchers at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the discovery fed into one of the existing theories regarding how our blue planet got its water. These crystals could only have formed in the presence of liquid water, said the research team, which published its findings in Nature Astronomy.
The team had been performing a detailed analysis of samples collected from asteroid Itokawa in 2005. Interestingly, the S-type asteroids like Itokawa are of a category that is believed to lack water-bearing minerals. The Japanese space probe Hayabusa mission brought the samples back to Earth in 2010. The purpose of the study was to confirm that the salt crystals originated on the asteroid's body. The sample studied belonged to a type known as an ordinary chondrite.

“It has long been thought that ordinary chondrites are an unlikely source of water on Earth. Our discovery of sodium chloride tells us this asteroid population could harbor much more water than we thought,” said study senior author Professor Tom Zega, who together with lead author Shaofan Che performed the analysis.

© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot showing image of asteroid Itokawa collected by Japan's Hayabusa mission.
Twitter screenshot showing image of asteroid Itokawa collected by Japan's Hayabusa mission. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
Twitter screenshot showing image of asteroid Itokawa collected by Japan's Hayabusa mission.
© Photo : Twitter
After employing various techniques, along with a control experiment, the team confirmed that, "the salt in our sample is native to the asteroid Itokawa. We ruled out every possible source of contamination,” said Che.
"If it now turns out that the most common asteroids may be much 'wetter' than we thought, that will make the water delivery hypothesis by asteroids even more plausible," Zega said.
The Blue Marble, the first fully illuminated photo of Earth taken by a human in 1972. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Origin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?
5 December 2021, 16:19 GMT
Researchers have repeatedly puzzled over the mystery of Earth's source of water. Some of the primary theories have been cometary or asteroid delivery to Earth through impacts during the early stages of the solar system. At the time, inner planets were frequently slammed into by these space rocks. Volcanic outgassing is yet another speculation, suggesting that water was always present inside Earth, and volcanic activity brought this water to the surface. The water vapor, claims the theory, later condensed to form oceans.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала