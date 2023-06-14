https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/sberbank-suggests-easing-curbs-on-cash-exports-from-russia-1111162582.html

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

Sberbank believes it is safe to ease state limits on foreign trade in US dollars and euros after Russia accumulated a comfortable liquidity buffer, the deputy chairman of the lender's executive board said Wednesday.

"Currency limits have allowed the country to reach a comfortable level of liquidity. We believe it is safe to somewhat relax the curbs on cash exports," Anatoly Popov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).President Vladimir Putin banned cash exports of foreign currency above $10,000 in value from March 2022 to prevent capital outflow. VEB.RF, the national economic development institution, was exempted.

