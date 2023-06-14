https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/shooting-at-japan-self-defense-garrison-leaves-three-injured-shooter-arrested-1111130935.html
Shooting At Japan Self-Defense Garrison Leaves Three Injured, Shooter Arrested
At least three members of the Japan Self-Defense Force sustained injuries on Wednesday after a shooting was reported at a military shooting range in Japan's Gifu city.
The suspected shooter, who has been described as a "teenager" and a soldier, has since been detained. A motive for the incident has not been determined. In order to enlist in the Japanese forces one must be at least 18 years of age.
Having maintained one of the strictest gun control mandates, Japan has ensured that gun deaths have been kept to a minimum for decades; in fact, annual firearm-related deaths have largely remained in the single digits. Data complied by tracking site Statista found that there were just nine gun-related incidents in 2022 alone.
At least three members of the Japan Self-Defense Force sustained injuries on Wednesday after a shooting was reported at a military shooting range in Japan's Gifu city.
The suspected shooter, who has been described as a "teenager" and a soldier, has since been detained. A motive for the incident has not been determined. In order to enlist in the Japanese forces one must be at least 18 years of age.
Japanese media reported that the incident broke out at about 9 a.m. local time and that the shooting took place at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Hino Basic Firing Range in Gifu, where three service members were left with injuries.
Of the three, reports indicate shooting victims included two men in their 20s and one man in his 50s. The extent of their injuries are unclear; however, state media noted that at least one of the individuals was described as being in critical condition.
Media reported that the shooting site was an indoor training ground used by the service's 10th division for "automatic rifle and pistol training."
To date, Japan has prohibited private citizens from owning personal handguns and only allows a select few - military personnel chief among them - to own guns, a move that has kept shooting deaths on the island nation to a minimum.
Gun permits are only granted for hunting and shooting sports purposes, with applicants required to provide a medical certificate from a psychiatrist, job history, as well as take a lecture and clear an exam. In order to keep the permit, similar steps are required every three years.
An investigation into the Wednesday incident is ongoing.