https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/shooting-at-japan-self-defense-garrison-leaves-three-injured-shooter-arrested-1111130935.html

Shooting At Japan Self-Defense Garrison Leaves Three Injured, Shooter Arrested

Shooting At Japan Self-Defense Garrison Leaves Three Injured, Shooter Arrested

At least three members of the Japan Self-Defense Force sustained injuries on Wednesday after a shooting was reported at a military shooting range in Japan's Gifu city.

2023-06-14T02:46+0000

2023-06-14T02:46+0000

2023-06-14T02:46+0000

asia

japan

japan self-defence forces

shooting

shooting victim

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102087/00/1020870012_0:89:2000:1214_1920x0_80_0_0_cff8e22e00d98366675b3bf29deaf4ff.jpg

At least three members of the Japan Self-Defense Force sustained injuries on Wednesday after a shooting was reported at a military shooting range in Japan's Gifu city. The suspected shooter, who has been described as a "teenager" and a soldier, has since been detained. A motive for the incident has not been determined. In order to enlist in the Japanese forces one must be at least 18 years of age.Japanese media reported that the incident broke out at about 9 a.m. local time and that the shooting took place at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Hino Basic Firing Range in Gifu, where three service members were left with injuries.Of the three, reports indicate shooting victims included two men in their 20s and one man in his 50s. The extent of their injuries are unclear; however, state media noted that at least one of the individuals was described as being in critical condition.Media reported that the shooting site was an indoor training ground used by the service's 10th division for "automatic rifle and pistol training."An investigation into the Wednesday incident is ongoing.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan self-defense force, shooting, gifu city, japan