The "Insurance Policy" Recordings on Hunter and Joe Biden

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Trump appearing in a Miami court, and the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Finals.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111128407_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_32abccc72e731d6a373ee612da2ad6cf.png

GuestKaren Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | The Important Events on June 6th, The Six Day War, and Protecting Children Tim Canova - Political Activist and Law Professor | Governor Ron DeSantis, President Biden has Been a Disaster, and Stakeholder Capitalism In the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about her work with juveniles facing life sentences, drugs pushed on children, and the problem with Trump derangement syndrome. Karen explained her life experiences working with youth and how the government has normalized drugs on children. Karen described her feelings on the silencing of Donald Trump and the people cheering on the prosecution of Donald Trump. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tim Canova about rigged elections, the weak Trump indictment, and the hatred of Trump. Tim talked about the effects of propaganda and how the age of Trump changed America forever. Tim discussed the meaning of lawfare and how the DOJ has been politicized in favor of Democrats.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

